Vijay emphasized his commitment to inclusive governance and power-sharing with trusted allies, excluding the BJP. Vijay invoked MGR's legacy and expressed gratitude for his fan base, framing the upcoming election as a contest between TVK and DMK.
Madurai: A massive show of strength was witnessed on Thursday, August 21 when Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Founder and actor-turned politician Vijay kicked off a mega rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections in 2026. The party aims to be an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Delivering a fiery speech, Vijay outlined his party's vision for the assembly elections. Stressing that he has entered politics fully prepared and not as a fallback after his film career, Vijay named the DMK as his primary political adversary and criticized the AIADMK-BJP alliance as incompatible. He also promised proper power-sharing with trusted supporters, a hint at inviting alliances except from the BJP.
Top quotes by Actor Vijay:
"A lion knows how to live in a crowd and also knows how to live alone. It remains unique. A lion comes out only to hunt, not for entertainment. He doesn't touch what's lifeless or spoiled. I haven't entered politics seeking refuge after my career in cinema. I have come prepared."
"We will form a government that prioritizes the safety of women, girls, and the elderly, and focuses on the needs of youth, farmers, weavers, fishermen, differently-abled individuals, and the transgender community."
"I will soon meet the people and have open conversations with them. After that, this ordinary slogan will transform into a thunderous roar — a battle cry for Tamil Nadu. This battle cry won't let you sleep for a minute!"
"In both cinema and politics, our favorite is Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. I didn’t get the chance to meet him, but I did get to interact with my brother, Captain Vijayakanth, who shares many of his qualities. He, too, is from Madurai. Can we ever forget him?
"Before we entered politics, many predicted that certain individuals wouldn’t take the plunge. They said he [Rajinikanth] wouldn't enter, and neither would I. They mocked our party’s name and doubted whether we could turn crowd support into actual votes.”
Gratitude is the reason I’m entering politics. For 30 years, you’ve stood by me with love and affection. You are a gift from God to me. How can I forget the people who never left my side? That loyalty burns our enemies.
"I will contest in all constituencies of Madurai — West, South, Central, North, Melur, Solavandan, and Tirupparankundram. Every TVK candidate contesting in the 234 constituencies is Vijay."
"Our only political enemies are the BJP and the DMK. What is the condition of the AIADMK founded by MGR. today? Do you know how that party is doing now? Do you know who is holding it? The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an incompatible alliance."
"If someone makes a mistake knowingly, even if it's Uncle MK Stalin... Uncle, if you have a conscience, answer our questions. Is there honesty and justice in your governance?"
A film star isn't a fool, and a politician isn't a genius. The 2026 election will be a contest between TVK and DMK. Those who trust us will have a definite role in our government and administration. This gathering isn't a mere show; it's a warning shot for those in power.