Tamil film star-turned-politician Vijay has been officially declared the chief ministerial candidate of his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), for the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the party announced on Friday.

Vijay is also set to launch a state-wide tour from September to December as part of TVK’s campaign preparations, aiming to position the party as a serious challenger in the state.

Vijay had formally launched TVK in February 2024, months after years of speculation about his political downfall.

Vijay made it clear that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, choosing instead to concentrate on building grassroots support for 2026.

“Our goal is to contest the 2026 assembly elections and lead the fundamental political change that people need,” Vijay had said, outlining the party's vision.