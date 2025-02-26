'Hindi imposition' row: Actor-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar quits BJP, joins Vijay's TVK

Tamil actress-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar quits BJP over Hindi imposition and Tamil Nadu neglect, joining Vijay’s TVK. She criticizes BJP’s nationalism approach and vows to champion women’s empowerment, regional pride, and social justice, calling Vijay "the next MGR."
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 26, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

In a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Ranjana Natchiyaar resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, citing dissatisfaction with its policies, including the imposition of Hindi and the neglect of Tamil Nadu’s interests. A day later, she officially joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the party founded by actor Vijay, calling him "the next MGR."

Natchiyaar, who served as the BJP’s state secretary for arts and culture, had been with the party for over eight years. However, in her resignation letter, she criticized the BJP’s "narrow approach to nationalism" and its failure to recognize Tamil Nadu’s distinct cultural and linguistic identity.

Also read: DMK workers deface, paint black on Hindi words at TN govt offices, railway stations amid language row | WATCH

“As a Tamil woman, I cannot accept the imposition of the three-language policy, the growing hostility towards Dravidians, and the continuous neglect of Tamil Nadu’s aspirations,” she said, adding that the BJP’s centralizing policies were eroding the state’s unique heritage.

At a TVK anniversary event near Chennai on Wednesday, Natchiyaar praised Vijay’s leadership, stating that his blend of nationalism and Dravidian principles made TVK the ideal political platform for her future. “Vijay is the biggest hope for Tamil Nadu,” she declared.

She also highlighted her commitment to women’s empowerment, regional pride, and social justice, vowing to work towards a future where Tamil Nadu’s voice is heard. "I am stepping away from the BJP to chart a new course—one where women’s progress, regional autonomy, and social justice take center stage."

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

