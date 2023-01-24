Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP vs BJP: MCD likely to elect mayor, deputy mayor today; Congress councillors to refrain from voting

    The municipal House after the recent high-stakes civic polls in the national capital will reconvene on Tuesday during which the mayor and deputy mayor of Delhi are slated to be elected, weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.
     

    AAP vs BJP MCD likely to elect mayor deputy mayor today Congress councillors to refrain from voting gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Delhi is likely to get a collective mayor after over a decade today, as the Delhi municipal house will convene to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the National Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors caused a commotion during the last effort to elect the city's top civic officials, which had failed weeks before.

    The 250-member Municipal Corporation of Delhi convened on January 6 for the first time following AAP's resounding victory over the BJP, but arguments broke out between the two sides over the presiding officer's choice to first administer the oath of office to the 10 nominated members. The proceedings of the house will begin today at 11 am.

    Also Read | India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    The AAP administration has a contentious relationship with Delhi's Lieutenant General VK Saxena, who nominated these 10 members. Saxena was the one who asked the CBI to look into the government's now-retracted alcohol policy.

    The meeting's agenda states that all council members and members of the Delhi Municipal Assembly would take an oath in accordance with the DMC Act, 1957 (as modified in 2022), but it doesn't specify what order they will do so.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary has written to the leader of Congress party in MCD and other councillors stating that they can attend the House for the oath-taking ceremony but no municipal councillor will take part in the voting of the mayor, deputy mayor and the standing committee, as per ANI.

    Also Read | Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    AAP won 134 seats whereas the BJP won 104. Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur are the AAP's contenders for the post of mayor. The BJP has nominated Rekha Gupta. The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP) and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

    Six members of the MCD standing committee will also be chosen at the municipal House in addition to the mayor and deputy mayor.

    Also read: 'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan AJR

    'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival AJR

    Many Indian women do not have choice of saying no: Nilanjana Bhowmick at Jaipur Literature Festival

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut? vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Ford Motor intends to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report - adt

    Ford Motor plans to layoff up to 3,200 employees across Europe: Report

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'? vma

    Who is Sudheer Varma, the Tollywood filmmaker who committed 'suicide'?

    Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...: US response to query on BBC series - adt

    'Not familiar with documentary, but familiar with...': US response to query on BBC series

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films in the running for nominations

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon