India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

In a major boost to the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Naval Group France have inked a pact on Monday for the integration of indigenous fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) in the Kalvari class, which would provide lethality to the diesel-electric submarines.

It will soon be ready to be fitted onboard INS Kalvari. AIP will act as a force multiplier to the maritime capability of the Indian Navy by enhancing the submerged endurance of the boat several folds.

In comparison to the AIP systems being used by the navies worldwide, the indigenous fuel cell-based AIP is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard. In 2021, the land-based prototype of the NMRL's AIP was tested successfully.

"This new endeavour between DRDO (NMRL) and Naval Group France will be a very significant step towards the detailed design certification of the energy module, which will be performed by NMRL along with Indian industry and design of the platforms impacted by the integration of the indigenous AIP inside the Indian submarine by Naval Group," the DRDO said.

"These actions will seamlessly lead the way to start of localization and industrialization of AIP including the hull fabrication by the Indian industry for future fitment on-board the submarines."



On this occasion, Naval Group Chairman and CEO Pierre Eric Pommellet congratulated the team by saying, "We are very proud to cooperate with Indian stakeholders to safely integrate the DRDO AIP in the Kalvari class submarines built by MDL."

"This is a natural extension of strategic bilateral cooperation shared between France and India in the field of underwater defence and deterrence and in the spirit of Naval Group’s continued commitment towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat policy," he added.

Importance of AIP

With an AIP system onboard, the submarine will have the potential to run its electric propulsion motor and electrical network. It can bypass traditional batteries. In October 2019, the DRDO announced a breakthrough in the fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian naval submarines.

The need to have AIP onboard submarines in the wake of China's belligerent behaviour in the Indian Ocean Region. It must be noted that Pakistan has already acquired submarines fitted with the AIP system from China.

