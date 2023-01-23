Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech

    AIP will act as a force multiplier to the maritime capability of the Indian Navy by enhancing the submerged endurance of the boat several folds.

    India Kalvari class submarines set to get more lethal with AIP tech
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jan 23, 2023, 10:01 PM IST

    In a major boost to the government's ambitious 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Naval Group France have inked a pact on Monday for the integration of indigenous fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) in the Kalvari class, which would provide lethality to the diesel-electric submarines.

    Also Read: Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path
     
    It will soon be ready to be fitted onboard INS Kalvari. AIP will act as a force multiplier to the maritime capability of the Indian Navy by enhancing the submerged endurance of the boat several folds.

    In comparison to the AIP systems being used by the navies worldwide, the indigenous fuel cell-based AIP is unique as the hydrogen is generated onboard. In 2021, the land-based prototype of the NMRL's AIP was tested successfully. 

    "This new endeavour between DRDO (NMRL) and Naval Group France will be a very significant step towards the detailed design certification of the energy module, which will be performed by NMRL along with Indian industry and design of the platforms impacted by the integration of the indigenous AIP inside the Indian submarine by Naval Group," the DRDO said.

    "These actions will seamlessly lead the way to start of localization and industrialization of AIP including the hull fabrication by the Indian industry for future fitment on-board the submarines."
     
    On this occasion, Naval Group Chairman and CEO Pierre Eric Pommellet congratulated the team by saying, "We are very proud to cooperate with Indian stakeholders to safely integrate the DRDO AIP in the Kalvari class submarines built by MDL."

    "This is a natural extension of strategic bilateral cooperation shared between France and India in the field of underwater defence and deterrence and in the spirit of Naval Group’s continued commitment towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat policy," he added.

    Importance of AIP

    With an AIP system onboard, the submarine will have the potential to run its electric propulsion motor and electrical network. It can bypass traditional batteries. In October 2019, the DRDO announced a breakthrough in the fuel cell-based AIP system for Indian naval submarines.

    The need to have AIP onboard submarines in the wake of China's belligerent behaviour in the Indian Ocean Region. It must be noted that Pakistan has already acquired submarines fitted with the AIP system from China.

    Also Read: Introducing Veer, India's first electric Military Utility Vehicle

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    Indian Army at Republic Day 2023 parade: 6 marching contingents, 9 mechanised columns and 3 military bands

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who will be immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who have been immortalised at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Parakram Diwas

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Union Budget 2023: Defence and aerospace industry's wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    IAF to hold massive five-day exercise near border with China

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Republic Day 2023: Agniveers to be part of Naval marching contingent at parade?

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2023: BSF women camel riders to debut at Kartavya Path

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding AJR

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are now married; see first pics after wedding

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details AJR

    Gujarat High Court denies bail to Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale; check details

    Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan AJR

    'Hindu religious texts will be taught in MP govt schools': CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers LIVE Round-up: Germany, France, Argentina, South Korea quarterfinal-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Crossovers Round-up: Germany, South Korea emerge victorious, enter quarterfinals

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon