AAP’s vote share in Gujarat rose 4% after raid on Sisodia, says Kejriwal after party wins trust vote

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads on many issues over the past weeks. As CM Kejriwal addressed media outside the Delhi assembly, he said, “Ever since they have raided Sisodia, our vote share increased by 4%. After his arrest, 6% vote share will increase".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Thursday that the CBI raid on Manish Sisodia has strengthened the Aam Aadmi Party's support in Gujarat. The AAP and BJP, who have been at odds for the previous few weeks on a variety of topics, appear to be intensifying their conflict.

"In Gujarat, AAP's vote share has increased by 4% after the Manish Sisodia raid. When he is jailed, the percentage would rise to 6%," Kejriwal said in the midst of planning for Gujarat upcoming assembly elections. He further said, "If he is arrested twice, then we might form government in Gujarat."

Also Read | Trouble mounts for rape-accused Lingayat seer; Math students moved to govt dormitory

"We introduced a motion of confidence [in the Delhi assembly] today to demonstrate the futility of Operation Lotus. None of our MLAs has shifted allegiances," Kejriwal used the phrase, which is frequently used by the opposition to refer to sabotage by the BJP, whose electoral emblem is a lotus, to make his point.

AAP MLAs made up 59 of the total 62 who were present for the vote of confidence. Two of the three missing are away from home, while the third, Satyendar Jain, is imprisoned. A total of 58 MLAs, including the Speaker herself, supported the motion for confidence.

Kejriwal emphasised the efforts made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration to enhance state-run schools in the capital. He further said that the CBI had brought a "false" case against Manish Sisodia. Moreover, Sisodia did not threaten them with a defamation lawsuit, even though he supported the CBI's investigation into him in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

It should be mentioned that since the CBI searched Manish Sisodia's home in connection with suspected financial irregularities in the execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, the BJP and AAP have been at odds. Later, the AAP claimed that the BJP had attempted to steal its MLAs in an effort to split the party and had promised them crores of rupees in exchange for switching sides.

Also Read | 'Aap chaliye na...' Embarrassing moment at Nitish Kumar and KCR press meet, clip goes viral