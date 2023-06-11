AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance in Delhi today, over 1 lakh people to attend

Security has been upped in and around Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a “Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. As per AAP, around one lakh people are likely to rally today.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a "maha rally" at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to protest the Centre's law governing service control in the city. A number of paramilitary companies will be stationed at the location together with the local police force, and extensive security measures have been implemented. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The rally has been organised by Delhi's ruling party to protest the Central government's ordinance on service matters.

Kejriwal has urged citizens of the nation's capital to attend the "maha rally" in huge numbers. According to a party official who talked to PTI, the party has engaged in intensive campaigning and has gone out to the public to inform them about the law and how it would affect their daily life.

The traffic advisory said that starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, there may be traffic restrictions or a diversion on the Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to the roundabout at Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg, etc.

The Centre introduced an ordinance in May to revert authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), days after the Supreme Court issued a five-judge bench decision granting power to the elected government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to make decisions regarding "services," transfer-posting, and official discipline. In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court granted the Delhi government executive control over service-related issues, including the transfer and posting of officials.

