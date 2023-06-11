Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance in Delhi today, over 1 lakh people to attend

    Security has been upped in and around Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a “Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital. As per AAP, around one lakh people are likely to rally today.
     

    AAP maha rally against Centre ordinance in Delhi today over 1 lakh people to attend gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a "maha rally" at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to protest the Centre's law governing service control in the city. A number of paramilitary companies will be stationed at the location together with the local police force, and extensive security measures have been implemented. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson told news agency PTI.

    The rally has been organised by Delhi's ruling party to protest the Central government's ordinance on service matters. The rally has been organised by Delhi's ruling party to protest the Central government's ordinance on service matters.

    Also Read | Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Kejriwal has urged citizens of the nation's capital to attend the "maha rally" in huge numbers. According to a party official who talked to PTI, the party has engaged in intensive campaigning and has gone out to the public to inform them about the law and how it would affect their daily life.

    The traffic advisory said that starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, there may be traffic restrictions or a diversion on the Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to the roundabout at Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg, etc.

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    The Centre introduced an ordinance in May to revert authority to the Lieutenant Governor (LG), days after the Supreme Court issued a five-judge bench decision granting power to the elected government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to make decisions regarding "services," transfer-posting, and official discipline. In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court granted the Delhi government executive control over service-related issues, including the transfer and posting of officials. 

    WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    Kerala news LIVE 11 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Case against Akhila Nandakumar an act of media suppression, says Former Justice Kemal Pasha

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Kerala is in a fascist era now, says Congress

    Case against Asianet News reporter: Kerala's Left government puts fascism to shame, says Congress

    Recent Stories

    BTS net worth 2023: Who is the richest BTS member? MAH

    ​BTS Net Worth 2023: Who is the richest member? Know HERE

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role ADC

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role

    Meta internal survey reveals only 26 pc employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg leadership Report gcw

    Meta's internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon