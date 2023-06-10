Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

    On Thursday, Bindu posted a compilation of her wedding pictures and wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary". The video included video clips from her trips, birthday celebration and her first karwa chauth as well. Many people congratulated her in the comments and wrote good wishes for her.

    WATCH Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Kshama Bindu, who became India's first woman to marry herself, recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary. With proper Hindu rituals, Bindu got married to herself in 2022. However, there were many people who criticised her and trolled her as they called it unnecessary.

    There were also people who came in support of her decision as it was her choice. On June 8, 2022, Bindu got married to herself and her wedding included all Hindu rituals like haldi, mehendi, phere and sindoor daan.

    Watch the video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kshama Bindu (@kshamachy)

    This year, the digital creator celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary as she posted a video on her social media and people congratulated her on her special day.

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

    On Thursday, Bindu posted a compilation of her wedding pictures and wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary". The video included video clips from her trips, birthday celebration and her first karwa chauth as well. Many people congratulated her in the comments and wrote good wishes for her.

    Last year, the Vadodara resident married herself in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just 10 of her close friends and relatives. Bindu was seen donning a beautiful red lehenga along with chura, maang teeka and nath.

    Bindu identifies herself as bisexual and had earlier shared that her mother gave her consent to her sologamy. She said that when the priest and temple got to know that she was marrying herself, they refused to do the rituals and allow her to get married in the temple.

    Hence, she decided to get married at home. Her one year marriage has been great as she is seen constantly posting about her adventures and experiences on her social media.

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found!

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

    Road accident death rate reduced after AI cameras in Kerala, seat belts mandatory for heavy vehicles from September 1 anr

    Kerala: Road accident death rate reduced after AI cameras became operational, claims Transport Minister

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found! AJR

    Mira road murder case: From porn sites notes to online tips for body disposal, here's what cops found!

    Manipur violence: Centre sets up committee to facilitate peace-making process check details AJR

    Manipur violence: Centre sets up committee to facilitate peace-making process; check details

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as new working presidents AJR

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar appoints Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as new working presidents

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2023: Alcaraz will win multiple Roland Garros titles in future, says finalist Djokovic (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2023: Alcaraz will win multiple Roland Garros titles in future, says finalist Djokovic (WATCH)

    Mangoes to Lemons: 7 refreshing fruits for summers vma

    Mangoes to Lemons: 7 refreshing fruits for summers

    Annecy Man accused of stabbing four children held over attempted murder charges AJR

    Annecy: Man accused of stabbing four children held over attempted murder charges

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

    tennis French Open 2023: Cramping cost Alcaraz a spot in finals; but Spaniard reveals lesson learnt (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2023: Cramping cost Alcaraz a spot in finals; but Spaniard reveals lesson learnt (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon