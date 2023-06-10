WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

On Thursday, Bindu posted a compilation of her wedding pictures and wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary". The video included video clips from her trips, birthday celebration and her first karwa chauth as well. Many people congratulated her in the comments and wrote good wishes for her.

Kshama Bindu, who became India's first woman to marry herself, recently celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary. With proper Hindu rituals, Bindu got married to herself in 2022. However, there were many people who criticised her and trolled her as they called it unnecessary.

There were also people who came in support of her decision as it was her choice. On June 8, 2022, Bindu got married to herself and her wedding included all Hindu rituals like haldi, mehendi, phere and sindoor daan.

Watch the video here:

This year, the digital creator celebrated her 1st wedding anniversary as she posted a video on her social media and people congratulated her on her special day.

On Thursday, Bindu posted a compilation of her wedding pictures and wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary". The video included video clips from her trips, birthday celebration and her first karwa chauth as well. Many people congratulated her in the comments and wrote good wishes for her.

Last year, the Vadodara resident married herself in an intimate ceremony that was attended by just 10 of her close friends and relatives. Bindu was seen donning a beautiful red lehenga along with chura, maang teeka and nath.

Bindu identifies herself as bisexual and had earlier shared that her mother gave her consent to her sologamy. She said that when the priest and temple got to know that she was marrying herself, they refused to do the rituals and allow her to get married in the temple.

Hence, she decided to get married at home. Her one year marriage has been great as she is seen constantly posting about her adventures and experiences on her social media.

