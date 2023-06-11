Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Shakti Scheme: The Karnataka government is on Sunday rolling out the 'Shakti' scheme under which women can avail free travel in state-run buses with certain conditions

    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    A Traffic Advisory has been issued by the Bengaluru city traffic police on account of the 'Shakti' programme being inaugurated at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

    The advisory states that in view of the event at the 'grand steps of Vidhana Soudha' -- between 11 am and 2 pm --vehicles will not be allowed from KR Circle to Balekundri Circle and vice versa. Also, vehicles moving from KR Circle will be diverted to Nrupathunga Road and vehicles from Balekundri Circle will be diverted towards Queens Circle.

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police, however, said that vehicles moving from CTO Circle can proceed towards Raj Bhavan Road and the left turn towards KR Circle will not be allowed.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to launch the ‘Shakti’ scheme. According to media reports, he will reach there in a BMTC bus.

    The Shakti scheme was one of the major poll promises of the Congress party in Karnataka. According to the state transport department, women can apply for Shakti smart cards through sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in from June 11.

    On which buses will the Shakti scheme be applicable?

    The Shakti scheme is only applicable to ordinary state-run bus services. Airavat Club Class, Airavat, Airavat Gold Class, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded from this scheme. The scheme does not also apply on buses that travel to other states. Fifty per cent of seats on KSRTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC’s ordinary and express buses will be reserved for men.

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

    Kerala: Road accident death rate reduced after AI cameras became operational, claims Transport Department

