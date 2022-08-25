54 of 62 AAP MLAs join huddle at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Thursday that BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with offers of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides. The CBI and ED should probe from where did BJP get Rs 800 crore to buy AAP MLAs, he said. Ruling out any threat to the Kejriwal government, Bharadwaj said: "The Delhi government is stable."

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday continued to claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party was offering crores of Rupees to its MLAs to break the party. An urgent meeting of AAP legislators was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that out of 62 AAP MLAs, 54 legislators attended meet at Kejriwal's residence. Seven, Bhardwaj claimed, were out of station.

"BJP contacted 12 AAP MLAs to switch sides. However, they have said they are with AAP. BJP was targeting 40 AAP MLAs with offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides. The CBI and ED should probe from where did BJP get Rs 800 crore to buy AAP MLAs. All AAP MLAs, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, are going to Rajghat to pray for failure of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'," Bhardwaj said.

Ruling out any threat to the Kejriwal government, Bharadwaj said: "The Delhi government is stable. Some MLAs are unreachable, but that could be due to network issues."

Another AAP leader Atishi Singh said, "Our MLAs are being offered money. Some MLAs have been offered Rs 20 crore to break rank and join the BJP. Our leaders have been threatened that cases will continue against them if they refuse the offer. This is not the first time that attempts have been made to break the party and the government. But these attempts will never succeed."

The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate investigations and raids targeting ministers and the "poaching" efforts being made by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh claimed that his party's MLAs -- Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, Ajay Dutt and Kuldeep Kumar -- had been approached by BJP leaders with whom they have "friendly relations". He claimed that the AAP legislators had been offered Rs 20 crore each if they joined the BJP and Rs 25 crore if they brought other MLAs along with them.

The BJP, meanwhile, has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with the offer to switch sides. The party claimed that the Kejriwal-led party was trying to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam".

