    Raja Singh's Prophet remarks: Tempers refuse to subside in Hyderabad

    Nearly 150 protesters have been detained ever since the protests against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh's remarks against the Prophet began 72 hours ago. Late Wednesday night, police had to resort to baton charge in the Shah Ali Banda locality of Hyderabad, near the Charminar, to disperse protesters.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Hyderabad, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    Tensions continue to simmer in Hyderabad over suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh's remarks against the Prophet, with protests and clashes reported in different localities. Late Wednesday night, police had to resort to baton charge in the Shah Ali Banda locality of Hyderabad, near the Charminar, to disperse protesters.

    Rapid Action Force personnel have also been deployed at Shah Ali Banda, which has been the epicentre of the protests. Nearly 150 protesters have been detained ever since the protests began 72 hours ago.

    To note, Raja Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday for his remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded. A local court later granted him bail.

    Following the crackdown in Shalibanda on Wednesday night, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi reached out to Hyderabad South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya and managed to get 90 protesting youth from Shah Ali Banda and Asha Talkies localities released from detention.

    Owaisi also alleged that police had used disproportionate force, barged into a home, and detained five youths. At the same time, the AIMIM chief reiterated that the prevailing situation is a direct result of Raja Singh's hate speech. While seeking that Raja Singh be sent to jail at the earliest, Owaisi appealed to people to maintain peace and not fall prey to communalism.

    Meanwhile, more cases have been filed against the now-suspended BJP leader at various police stations, including Nampally, Jeedimetla, Vanasthalipuram, Malakpet, Mangalhat and Dabeerpura. 

    Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali has said that the state government would not tolerate those who try to create unrest by hurting the feelings of those belonging to other religions.

    While stating that the government follows an uncompromising policy in maintaining law and order, Ali said that action would be taken against Raja Singh as per law and that there is no distinction among people on the basis of caste, creed and faith in the eyes of the law.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 9:38 AM IST
