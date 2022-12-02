Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Breathtaking': PM Modi shares Gujarat images captured by EOS-06 satellite

    The first phase of Gujarat elections that was held on December 1 witnessed 5 per cent less polling than in 2017, raising all kinds of theories on who this will benefit or hurt come December 8.

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 7:03 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 2) shared some "breathtaking" images of Gujarat that was recently taken by the EOS-06 satellite and said advances in space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy.

    On Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had successfully injected an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS) and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits, calling the mission "unique".

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too."

    The EOS-06 satellite is an advanced third generation satellite to study the biological parameters of oceans. Its applications include identifying potential fishing zones, weather forecasting, wind velocity and cyclone detection, cyclone tracking and maritime security.

    Meanwhile, the first phase of Gujarat elections that was held on December 1 witnessed 5 per cent less polling than in 2017, raising all kinds of theories on who this will benefit or hurt come December 8.

    The final poll percentage of phase 1 stands at around 63 per cent, down from over 68 per cent in 2017 and over 72 per cent in 2012.

    The second and final phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Monday, December 5. The counting of votes for both phases will take place on December 8.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 7:04 PM IST
