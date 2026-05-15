Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan met outgoing CM Pinarayi Vijayan, vowing cooperation on state matters and assuring continuity of development projects. Satheesan, who led the UDF to victory, called Vijayan the most senior leader in Kerala politics.

Keralam Chief Minister Designate VD Satheesan on Friday described outgoing Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan as one of the most senior figures in Keralam politics and emphasised the need for cooperation beyond political differences. After meeting Vijayan at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan told reporters, "Pinarayi Vijayan is the most senior leader in Keralam politics. We may not be able to stand together on every issue, but we should be able to unite for matters that are important to the state. I hope that will be possible. The ongoing development projects will not be changed."

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He also stressed continuity in governance and ongoing development projects, stating that initiatives launched by previous governments would not be discontinued. "They are a continuation of previous governments. If one government scraps what another government introduced, how can Keralam progress? Pinarayi Vijayan has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony," he said.

UDF's Sweeping Victory in 2026 Polls

A day earlier, Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at Lok Bhavan. The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, winning 102 seats and ending the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s decade-long rule in the state.

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Satheesan, who represented the Paravur constituency, secured his sixth consecutive Assembly victory in the 2026 polls, securing 78,658 votes and defeating CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the Paravur constituency for 25 years, having first won the seat in 2001.

A lawyer by profession, he began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and later became active in the Youth Congress. He had served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021 and emerged as one of the prominent faces of the UDF campaign against the outgoing Left government. (ANI)