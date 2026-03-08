On IWD, Australia's envoy to India lauded female diplomats with a unique 'Dhurandhar' video. Celebrations also saw a cultural event in Shanghai and a tribute from India's Bureau of Immigration honouring women in travel and security sectors.

Australian Envoy's 'Dhurandhar' Tribute to Women Diplomats

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green hailed the contributions of female diplomats and staff at the mission for their role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The envoy, however, did so in a 'Dhurandhar' mode as he shared a video clip on X of the Australian High Commission diplomats in India celebrating International Women's Day with a video that featured a soundtrack from filmmaker Aditya Dhar's directorial project Dhurandhar.

In the clip, women diplomats from the Australian High Commission are introduced along with their respective roles, highlighting their contribution to strengthening the Australia India partnership. In a post on X, Philip Green expressed his pride in the female workforce, describing them as representatives of "modern Australia".

The High Commissioner shared a video featuring the women of the High Commission, highlighting their impact on the growing diplomatic ties. He wrote, "Proud to work alongside the impressive #women of the Australian High Commission who are working to advance the Australia-India partnership. This #InternationalWomensDay, meet the trailblazers of @AusHCIndia - the changemakers and proud representatives of modern Australia".

The message underscores the significant role women play in the Australia-India partnership, which has seen increased cooperation in sectors ranging from trade and defence to education and technology. By showcasing these "trailblazers," the High Commissioner's post highlights a commitment to diversity as a core component of Australia's diplomatic engagement in New Delhi.

Global Celebrations Mark the Occasion

Cultural Diplomacy in Shanghai

Similarly, the spirit of the occasion was celebrated internationally through cultural diplomacy. On the eve of International Women's Day, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted "Vasant" Baithak, a cultural event celebrating Holi and the onset of Basant. The evening, organised in association with the Chaiti Arts Foundation, featured Indian classical music and dance, aimed at capturing the essence of new beginnings and cultural harmony. Led by the Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, the event drew a diverse audience of over 200 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps.

Honouring Women on the Frontline of Travel

Beyond diplomatic and cultural circles, the celebrations extended to the frontline of global connectivity. The Bureau of Immigration, Government of India, issued a tribute honouring female personnel across various departments who ensure the smooth functioning of travel and security. In a post on X, the Bureau highlighted the critical role played by women in maintaining "seamless journeys" and serving the nation with distinction.

The Bureau tweeted, "Behind every seamless journey are women who keep the world moving. From Immigration to CISF, from airline crews to Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs- today we celebrate the women who serve with dedication & pride". This tribute acknowledged the collaborative efforts of women across multiple agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), emphasising their collective dedication to public service on this global day of recognition. (ANI)