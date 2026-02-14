Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid lauded the Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026 as a vital national initiative. He was also honoured by the KSCA, which named a stand after him at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to mark its 50th year.

Rahul Dravid Lauds CISF Coastal Cyclothon

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid praised the Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026. Calling it an important national initiative aimed at promoting coastal security awareness and strengthening national unity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The official X handle of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted a video of Rahul Dravid extending his best wishes for the Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026 to the participants, saying, "Hi, my congratulations to CISF for the Coastal Cyclothon 2026. I wish all the participants all the very best."

The CISF, in their X post, said, "Renowned Indian cricketer, fondly known as "Mr. Dependable" and "The Wall," Rahul Dravid conveyed his best wishes for the Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026 while travelling through Hyderabad Airport. He lauded the Cyclothon as a significant national initiative dedicated to enhancing awareness of coastal security and fostering national unity. CISF expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Rahul Dravid for his encouraging words, gracious support and best wishes, which further inspire this landmark national initiative."

KSCA Honours Cricket Legend

Notably, on Friday, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) honoured Rahul Dravid, alongside Anil Kumble and Shantha Rangaswamy, by naming stands after them at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, as the venue celebrated 50 years as an international cricket venue.

Speaking to ANI, Dravid expressed his gratitude for the KSCA honour, calling it a "great and humbling" recognition and also reflected on growing up at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The former cricketer said, "It's a great honour. The KSCA celebrates 50 years of Test cricket. It has been an iconic ground. "It's a great honour. I am humbled. It's a stadium where I have grown up as a kid. It's a huge honour, and I can't be more thankful to the KSCA for doing that." (ANI)