Kerala Monsoon Rains: Orange Alert Issued In THESE Two Districts; Check Forecast
Kerala Monsoon Rains: The Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon will arrive in the state by May 26. An orange alert has been declared in Idukki and Malappuram districts, and a yellow alert in eight other districts
Early Monsoon Arrival in Kerala
The Meteorological Department predicts the southwest monsoon will reach Kerala by May 26, earlier than usual, bringing heavy rains across the state.
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Orange Alert for Idukki and Malappuram
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