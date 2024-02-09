96.88 crore people registered to vote for forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, says ECI

Additionally, the addition of more than 2 crore young electors in the age group of 18-29 years signals a growing interest and involvement of the youth in shaping the nation's future through the electoral process.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that a staggering 96.88 crore people have registered to vote for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The statistics for the 2024 elections in India reveal significant shifts in voter demographics and participation. With a record 96.88 crore electors registered across the country, marking a notable 6% increase compared to 2019, the electorate's engagement in the democratic process has surged.

Particularly noteworthy is the milestone where female voter registration has surpassed male voters during SSR 2024, indicating a positive trend towards gender equality in political participation.

Amid escalating concerns regarding the tamperability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Election Commission has issued a clarification, asserting that EVMs do not operate on an operating system (OS).

The commission emphasizes that EVMs solely employ firmware, which consists of machine-level instructions embedded in a one-time-programmed (OTP) memory, eliminating any possibility of reprogrammability.

Furthermore, the Election Commission sheds light on the process by which candidate names and symbols are incorporated into the ballot box. It reveals that symbols are loaded into a Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) in the presence of contesting candidates or their representatives.

This loading process is facilitated through a symbol loading application based on the Windows operating system. It's noteworthy that this application is developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), both Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) falling under the purview of the defense ministry and the atomic energy department.