    Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis reacts amid resignation demands

    The tragic incident took place at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West), leaving Ghosalkar dead and Noronha, also known as 'Mauris Bhai,' taking his own life. The Mumbai Police is now handling the investigation and is expected to disclose the motives behind the killing soon.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    The murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook Live by 'social activist' Mauris Noronha has triggered a wave of condemnation and calls for accountability in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as "very serious and unfortunate."

    Why was Uddhav Sena's Abhishek Ghosalkar killed by 'Mauris Bhai'?

    Addressing the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the incident arose from personal enmity between Ghosalkar and Noronha. He assured the public that the police had identified some reasons behind the killing, dispelling claims that it reflected a broader issue of law and order in the state.

    However, opposition parties, particularly the NCP, demanded Fadnavis's resignation, asserting that the murder highlighted a deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra.

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also commented on the tragedy, labeling it as "wrong and unfortunate." Pawar pledged a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the crime. Despite the seemingly cordial relationship between Ghosalkar and Noronha during the live-streaming, the incident has cast a shadow over the state's security dynamics.

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut joined the chorus, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The party, known for its vocal stance, underscored the urgency of addressing the prevailing law and order challenges in Maharashtra.

    Who was 'Mauris Bhai'? The man who shot Shiv Sena leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during Facebook Live

    With the backdrop of recent violent incidents involving political figures in Maharashtra, including the BJP MLA firing at a Shiv Sena leader in Ulhasnagar, the state's political landscape is marked by heightened tensions.

    The repercussions of this tragic event are likely to reverberate in the political sphere, shaping the discourse around governance, accountability, and the overall security climate in Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
