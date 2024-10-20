700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations

In a groundbreaking study conducted by Ubuy, India has emerged as the second-best destination for longer vacations, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and affordability.

In a groundbreaking study conducted by Ubuy, India has emerged as the second-best destination for longer vacations, showcasing its rich cultural heritage and affordability. The research analyzed over 100 countries, focusing on factors such as affordability, cultural richness, safety, and travel convenience, providing valuable insights for travelers planning extended trips.

Vietnam topped the list with an impressive composite score of 64.31, largely due to its remarkably low hotel prices—averaging just $827 (Rs 69,525.42) for a 20-day stay. This budget-friendly option makes Vietnam particularly appealing to cost-conscious travelers. The country boasts a year-round tourist season and 250 popular attractions, offering endless opportunities for exploration.

India secured the second spot with a score of 61.17, distinguished by its vast cultural richness. The country is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, more than any other nation analyzed in the study. These sites, including the majestic Taj Mahal and the ancient temples of Khajuraho, underscore India’s historical significance and cultural diversity. Furthermore, India features approximately 700 popular attractions, making it a treasure trove for cultural enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike.

Despite higher hotel costs ($1,214 i.e. Rs 1,02,060.29) compared to Vietnam, India excels in dining affordability. A three-course meal for two costs about $14.29 (Rs 1201.35), allowing travelers to indulge in the country's rich culinary offerings without breaking the bank. This combination of cultural depth and affordable dining makes India an attractive option for longer stays.

While India offers rich experiences, safety remains a crucial consideration for travelers. The study emphasizes the importance of domestic transportation quality, which has seen improvements across the country. This progress enhances accessibility to key attractions, allowing travelers to navigate India's diverse regions more comfortably.

Following India, the Philippines ranked third with a score of 55.74. With a 20-day stay priced at $943, it is the second most affordable option. The country enjoys a five-month tourist season and has a moderate crime index of 42.8, making it a safe destination for longer vacations.

Sri Lanka and Thailand took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with scores of 42.28 and 42.13. Both countries are celebrated for their rich cultural offerings and numerous attractions, although they feature higher hotel prices than Vietnam and India. South Korea (sixth), Japan (seventh), Saudi Arabia (eighth), Mexico (ninth), and Turkey (tenth) rounded out the top ten, each bringing unique experiences and attractions to travelers.

Here's a look at top 10 countries ranked as the best destinations for longer vacations:

Country Name Searches Surface Hotel price for 20 days Restaurant Price per 2 people 3 course meal Number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites Approcximate Number of popular attractions Number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites per 1000km2 Number of popular attractions per 1000km2 Approximate length of the tourist season Crime Index Quality of domestic transportation (1-7) Score Vietnam 1,666,830 331,211.60 $827.00 $23.48 8 250 0.02 0.75 12 42.2 4.1 64.313 India 1,973,710 3,287,263.00 $1,214.00 $14.29 40 700 0.01 0.21 6 44.3 4.3 61.167 Philippines 1,207,150 300,000.00 $943.00 $21.01 6 150 0.02 0.50 5 42.8 3.5 55.744 Sri Lanka 1,127,010 65,610.00 $1,630.00 $23.40 8 40 0.12 0.61 8 42.1 4.4 42.283 Thailand 2,050,000 513,120.00 $1,619.00 $24.16 6 300 0.01 0.58 9 37.9 4.8 42.138 South Korea 1,286,480 100,430 $2,201.00 $36.50 15 200 0.15 1.99 8 24.9 5.7 38.281 Japan 2,849,920 377,974 $2,308.00 $40.31 25 500 0.07 1.32 6 22.6 6 34.851 Saudi Arabia 1,792,990 2,150,000.00 $2,075.00 $39.96 6 70 0.00 0.03 12 26.9 5.4 34.241 Mexico 2,215,620 1,973,000 $1,748.00 $40.00 35 300 0.02 0.15 12 53.8 3.9 28.205 Turkey 1,018,850 783,562 $2,570.00 $32.83 19 350 0.02 0.45 8 40.9 5.2 27.117

“Opting for longer vacations allows travelers to fully immerse themselves in a destination, experiencing its culture, history, and local life beyond the surface. Locations offering low accommodation costs and various year-round attractions provide great value for travelers. Cultural heritage, especially in areas with a high concentration of UNESCO sites, adds significant appeal, particularly when paired with budget-friendly dining options. Advanced transportation systems and low crime rates further enhance the experience, ensuring convenience and security. The balance of these factors across different destinations allows for a diverse range of options that cater to various traveler preferences, making each destination uniquely attractive for longer stays," said a spokesperson from Ubuy.

India's impressive ranking in Ubuy's study solidifies its position as a premier destination for those seeking longer vacations filled with cultural exploration and affordability. With its rich heritage, diverse attractions, and budget-friendly dining options, India stands ready to welcome travelers from around the globe. As travel continues to rebound, India’s allure as an immersive travel destination is poised to captivate more visitors seeking meaningful experiences in culturally rich settings.

