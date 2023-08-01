64-year-old Indian woman on vacation goes missing from cruise ship

A 64-year-old Indian woman disappeared from a cruise ship traveling through the Strait of Singapore from Penang, Malaysia. Her husband reported the incident, and the ship's overboard detection systems were activated. The family remains uncertain about her current status

An Indian woman, aged 64, has been reported missing from a cruise ship while it was sailing through the Strait of Singapore from Penang, the northern island state of Peninsular Malaysia.

The incident came to light on Monday when Reeta Sahani and her husband, Jakesh Sahani, were returning to Singapore from Penang on board the Spectrum of the Seas. The couple's four-day cruise came to an end on that same day, according to reports.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) stated on Monday that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified about the incident at approximately 7.50 am.

Jakesh, who is 70 years old, discovered his wife missing from their room when he woke up, as reported by The Straits Times on Tuesday. He attempted to find her on the vast cruise ship, but his efforts were in vain. Subsequently, he informed the ship's crew, who informed him that their overboard detection systems had been activated, indicating that something had fallen from the vessel into the Singapore Strait.

The Singapore Strait is a bustling shipping route, stretching 113 kilometers in length and 19 kilometers in width, connecting the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea, with Singapore situated to the north of the channel.

Apoorv Sahani, the couple's 39-year-old son, who was not on the cruise, said that the family is still unaware of his mother's current whereabouts. He disclosed that his mother was not capable of swimming and that his father had undergone a lengthy police interview.

Apoorv said that they have requested to review the CCTV footage, but as of now, they have not received any confirmation that it was indeed his mother who fell overboard. He mentioned that the ship's crew believes she might have jumped into the water, but the family still hopes she may be on the ship, possibly stuck somewhere.

Expressing his confusion and sadness, Apoorv added that his mother was on a holiday, enjoying herself when this unfortunate incident occurred, and the situation doesn't make any sense to them.