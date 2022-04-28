Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5G spectrum auction in early June, confirms minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    "We are on track to complete the auction on schedule," Vaishnaw added. According to the minister, the Digital Communications Commission will make a decision on the TRAI suggestions and contact them for explanation.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Thursday that the government plans to arrange a 5G spectrum auction in early June. The minister stated that the Department of Telecom is working within the planned timetable and that the process for resolving industry concerns about spectrum pricing is underway.

    When asked about the timing of the spectrum auction, Vaishaw stated that it is scheduled to take place in early June. The telecom regulator TRAI has proposed a big auction proposal worth over 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across various bands for radio waves allotted over 30 years, paving the way for the launch of 5G services.

    In the event that the government awards it for a period of 30 years, the watchdog has suggested a major auction plan worth over 7.5 lakh crore for more than 1 lakh megahertz spectrum. According to a back-of-the-envelope estimate, the total value of the proposed spectrum auction at the reserve price will be roughly 5.07 lakh crore in the event of 20 years.

    While the TRAI has decreased the price of spectrum by around 39% compared to the previous price, telecom companies have stated that the suggested prices are higher than worldwide standards.

    The government is determined to guarantee that auctions are technology-neutral and provide a constant spectrum for many years to come. As previously reported, the DoT sought Trai for advice on price, quantum, and other modalities relevant to radiowaves in several bands, as it prepared to host a 5G spectrum auction in the coming months. 

