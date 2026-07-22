Panic swept through a juvenile detention home in Rajasthan's Kota after a five-foot-long black cobra slithered into the facility's kitchen in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering an emergency rescue operation.

Panic swept through a juvenile detention home in Rajasthan's Kota after a five-foot-long black cobra slithered into the facility's kitchen in the early hours of Tuesday, triggering an emergency rescue operation. The highly venomous snake was spotted by staff members, who immediately alerted the caretaker and security personnel. A trained rescue team was swiftly called to the scene to prevent any danger to those inside the premises.

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Snake catcher Govind Sharma said the cobra was found hiding against a wall near the kitchen. As a safety measure, the area was immediately evacuated before the rescue operation commenced. Given the deadly nature of cobras, rescuers handled the situation with extreme caution, successfully capturing the reptile without causing harm to anyone or the snake itself.

After the rescue, the forest department was informed, and all necessary formalities were completed before the cobra was released safely into its natural habitat.

The incident sparked concern as the juvenile home accommodates several children. Authorities noted that if the snake had moved beyond the kitchen and entered the residential section of the facility, it could have posed a serious threat to the residents.

Following the operation, Govind Sharma urged people not to attack snakes or other wild animals if they are found inside homes or public spaces. Instead, he advised the public to immediately inform the forest department or trained wildlife rescuers so the animals can be safely relocated while ensuring the safety of everyone involved.