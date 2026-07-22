The film had a powerful start with an opening weekend collection of over Rs 61 crore net. It opened with Rs 17.4 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 22 crore on Saturday and collecting Rs 21.9 crore on Sunday. The original English version has been the biggest contributor throughout the run, adding nearly Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday alone and maintaining the highest occupancy among all language versions. While the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed editions have also contributed, the English version continues to dominate overall earnings.