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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan Film Crosses Rs 90 Crore Gross in India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues its impressive run in Indian cinemas. After a brief Monday slowdown, the fantasy epic regained momentum on Tuesday, crossed Rs 90 crore gross
The Odyssey Box Office: Weekday Growth Keeps Momentum Alive
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued to perform well at the Indian box office, showing positive signs even after the opening weekend. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 8.35 crore net on its fifth day, marking a slight improvement over Monday's collection of Rs 8 crore. This takes the film's India net total to approximately Rs 77.65 crore, while its gross collection has crossed Rs 92.6 crore. The steady weekday performance reflects strong audience interest and indicates that the film still has room to grow in the coming days.
Opening Weekend and English Version Lead the Charge
The film had a powerful start with an opening weekend collection of over Rs 61 crore net. It opened with Rs 17.4 crore on Friday before jumping to Rs 22 crore on Saturday and collecting Rs 21.9 crore on Sunday. The original English version has been the biggest contributor throughout the run, adding nearly Rs 6.5 crore on Tuesday alone and maintaining the highest occupancy among all language versions. While the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed editions have also contributed, the English version continues to dominate overall earnings.
IMAX Records and Road Ahead
The Odyssey has created history in India's IMAX market by becoming the country's highest-grossing IMAX opener. Premium screens played a major role during the opening weekend, contributing a significant share of total collections. Internationally, the film also recorded outstanding IMAX numbers across North America and several overseas markets, setting multiple records for Christopher Nolan, Universal Pictures and July releases. With strong advance bookings for the upcoming weekend, the film is now targeting the Rs 150 crore milestone in India. However, its box office journey will soon face a major challenge when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theatres on July 30.
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