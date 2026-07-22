Ram Mandir Trust to meet to discuss finances and appoint new trustees. The meeting comes amid an ongoing SIT probe, monitored by the Supreme Court, into alleged embezzlement of donations, with staff caught on CCTV concealing cash.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting scheduled for later today, Trustee Dinendra Das stated on Wednesday that the meeting would take place at 3:00 PM. Speaking to ANI, Das said the primary agenda would focus on financial transactions involving the Ram Temple and decisions regarding the appointment of new trustees. "The meeting will take place at 3:00 PM, and all trustees will attend. Discussions will be held regarding the completed financial transactions, as well as the addition of two or three new trustees. Only those approved by the members will be retained; our members will accept the collective decision. Political figures will not be included. As for us, there is no need for a new CEO because all transactions are running smoothly. As long as Ram Lalla and everyone else are satisfied, everything will remain fine. Whatever decision the members take will be accepted," he said.

Probe into Alleged Donation Embezzlement

The meeting comes against the backdrop of an ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. While a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already investigating the matter, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek instructions on reconstituting the SIT. The Court indicated a preference for the probe to be headed by a senior IPS officer experienced in handling such financial investigations.

Supreme Court Monitors Investigation

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking judicial intervention into the alleged misappropriation of cash donations, gold, and other valuables received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple.

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, the state had filed a status report. He stated that the investigation was progressing and eight people had been arrested so far. Mehta further submitted that an SIT had already been constituted to examine whether cognizable offenses were committed.

After perusing the status report, the bench questioned the SIT's current composition and asked the state to consider placing the investigation under the leadership of a senior IPS officer.

SIT's Preliminary Findings

The SIT probing the donation row stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5. In the video footage, counting staff were reportedly seen concealing wads of cash.

The preliminary report highlights several systemic lapses, noting that a lack of entry and exit frisking, poor control over personal belongings, and the practice of counting cash from multiple donation boxes together created conditions that made the crime possible.

The report also mentions the recovery of approximately Rs 78.94 lakh from several employees prior to the formal investigation, as well as an additional Rs 2.25 lakh allegedly recovered on June 4 from a bathroom adjacent to the counting room.