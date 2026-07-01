A heartbreaking act of loyalty and courage has emerged from Haryana's Karnal district, where a pet dog sacrificed his life after taking on a venomous black cobra to protect his owner.

A heartbreaking act of loyalty and courage has emerged from Haryana's Karnal district, where a pet dog sacrificed his life after taking on a venomous black cobra to protect his owner. CCTV footage of the encounter has gone viral, capturing the dog's fearless fight even after suffering multiple snake bites.

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The incident occurred in the Nising area of Karnal on Sunday evening. Nine-year-old Jimmy, a beloved family pet, sprang into action when a black cobra slithered towards the entrance of his owner's home.

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According to Jimmy's owner, Sumit Thakur, the incident unfolded around 6 pm as he was taking his two pet dogs, Jimmy and Max, out for their routine walk. As they approached the gate, a black cobra suddenly emerged nearby.

Before Sumit had a chance to react, both dogs broke free and charged at the snake. Jimmy led the attack, repeatedly lunging at the cobra with his paws as the reptile flared its hood in defence. During the fierce confrontation, the cobra bit Jimmy on the mouth and one of his paws.

Despite the venomous bites, Jimmy refused to back down. He continued fighting the cobra while Max circled the snake, preventing it from moving deeper into the property and posing a greater threat to the family.

Within minutes, however, the deadly venom began taking its toll. Sumit said Jimmy's condition deteriorated rapidly, and within nearly eight minutes, the poison had spread through his body. Amid the chaos, the cobra managed to escape and hide near a wall.

A snake rescuer was immediately called to the scene and safely captured the cobra before releasing it into a nearby forest.

Sumit also rushed to summon a veterinarian, but Jimmy succumbed to the venom before medical assistance could arrive.

Sumit said he believes Jimmy saved his life. Fighting back tears, he said the loyal companion died before his eyes just minutes after shielding him from the deadly snake.

Jimmy had been a cherished member of the family for nearly nine years. According to Sumit, he was treated like one of their own, receiving constant care and comfort throughout every season of his life.