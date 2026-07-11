Chaos erupted after a five-foot-long cobra slithered into a classroom at a government school in Rajasthan's Pali district, sending terrified students scrambling for safety.

Chaos erupted after a five-foot-long cobra slithered into a classroom at a government school in Rajasthan's Pali district, sending terrified students scrambling for safety. The incident unfolded at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kotra, where students suddenly noticed the venomous reptile resting beside their desks. Panic erupted as frightened children screamed and rushed out of the classroom, while teachers acted swiftly to evacuate everyone to safety.

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Wildlife rescuer Surendra Singh was immediately informed and rushed to the school to handle rescue operation.

The rescue proved challenging after the cobra tightly coiled itself around an iron chair used by the students, making it difficult to safely remove. Surendra Singh carefully disentangled the snake, ensuring neither the reptile nor those present were harmed during the operation.

After several tense minutes, the rescuer successfully captured the cobra, secured it inside a rescue bag, and later released it safely into a nearby forest.

The dramatic rescue brought immense relief to students and teachers, who watched the entire operation.

Eyewitnesses said the children were visibly shaken after discovering the cobra inside their classroom. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.