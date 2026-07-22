Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika distributed Rs 10,000 cheques to over 45,000 women in Nagaon under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) to help them build sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic empowerment.

Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika distributed Rs 10,000 Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMUA) cheques to more than 45,000 women beneficiaries during two public meetings in the Rupahihat and Samaguri assembly constituencies of Nagaon district. Hazarika distributed cheques to 19,840 beneficiaries in Rupahihat and 25,658 beneficiaries in Samaguri under the MMUA scheme.

Empowering Women for Economic Growth

Speaking at the programmes, the Minister said the scheme, envisioned by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has empowered underprivileged women to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the state's economic growth. He highlighted schemes such as MMUA, Nijut Moina and Orunodoi, saying they have helped ensure a dignified life for women by providing access to free education, seed capital for setting up micro-enterprises and direct financial support.

Call for Effective Utilisation of Funds

Reiterating the state government's commitment to developing all regions and sections of society without discrimination, Hazarika stressed the importance of properly utilising the initial Rs 10,000 seed capital. He urged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance effectively to establish their ventures and become eligible to receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent tranches under the scheme.

Citing the example of developed nations where female workforce participation is significantly higher, he called upon women to take full advantage of government initiatives to achieve economic empowerment and contribute more significantly to Assam's economy.

Appeal for Public Support and Development

Underlining the need to accelerate the development of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, Hazarika urged people to support the Central and state governments to ensure faster development in infrastructure, education, healthcare and women's empowerment.

He also called upon citizens to choose their public representatives carefully to ensure that people derive maximum benefits from government initiatives.

Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami and Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma were among the key dignitaries present at both meetings. (ANI)