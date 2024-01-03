Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    42-year-old man arrested for flashing at woman passenger from Kerala in train

    A man was arrested from Margao railway station on Tuesday (Jan 2) for flashing at a woman passenger from Kerala in the Poorna Express train. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    Panaji: The police arrested a young man who flashed at a woman passenger during a train journey. On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man behaved indecently with a 22-year-old woman inside the Poorna Express train. The man allegedly displayed his genitals and masturbated in front of a Malayali woman who was going to Goa with her friends from Kerala.

    Also read: In the name of 'Rail development': Kerala govt seeks renaming of Kochuveli, Nemom railway stations

    When the train arrived at the Gokarna station in Karnataka, the incident happened. He unzipped his trousers on Tuesday morning and exposed his private parts to the woman sleeping in the train's sleeper compartment. Upon witnessing the young man's deed, the two friends who were with the woman initially saw it. They started to make noise right away. The young man then left his seat and proceeded to another coach.

    The woman then called the train emergency line with her friends. The train's ticket examiner also received the information. The woman was told by the emergency department that the accused would be apprehended by the time the police arrived at the next station and that the railway police had been notified. The train arrived at the Margao railway station in the interim. The youth was taken into custody by the Goa Police's Konkan Railway Unit, which was waiting at the station.

