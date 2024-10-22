Multiple CRPF schools across India receive hoax bomb threat mail, probe on

Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across the country received hoax bomb threat. Of them, two are in Delhi and one in Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

3 CRPF schools in Delhi, Hyderabad receive hoax bomb threat mail, probe on
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:10 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across the country received hoax bomb threat. Of the schools that received bomb threat, two are in Delhi and one in Hyderabad. The threat was delivered through an email circulated to the management of these schools late Monday night, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Also read: CCTV captures moment when loud blast rocked CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini; cops probe Khalistan link

Investigations are underway to identify people behind bomb threats.

Meanwhile, unidentified person sent bomb threat emails to two private schools located at Chinnavedampatti and Saravanampatti in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

Notably, the development comes only a day after a loud explosion was reported near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini on Sunday (October 20), sparking panic among local residents.

Hours after the blast was reported, a Telegram group allegedly tied to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) claimed responsibility for the explosion. The group posted a message, laced with a veiled reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, alongside the CCTV footage of the blast. The revelation sent fresh waves of unease through the already rattled community.

