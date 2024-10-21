CCTV captures moment when loud blast rocked CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini; cops probe Khalistan link

CCTV cameras, including one near the CRPF school, captured the exact moment the explosion ruptured the morning calm, leaving shattered window panes in its wake and spreading shock across the neighborhood.

A loud explosion was reported near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, New Delhi, on Sunday (October 20), sparking panic among local residents. The explosion accompanied by unusual vibrations rippled through their homes. Alarmed by the sudden thunderous sound, many feared an earthquake and rushed outside, only to be greeted by a potent chemical-like stench and thick white smoke that hung ominously in the air.

Though panic spread swiftly, no injuries were reported, despite a group of nearly a dozen men being spotted near the blast site. Nearby CCTV cameras, including one near the CRPF school, captured the exact moment the explosion ruptured the morning calm, leaving shattered window panes in its wake and spreading shock across the neighborhood.

Khalistan Zindabad Force claims responsibility

Later that evening, a Telegram group allegedly tied to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) claimed responsibility for the explosion. The group posted a message, laced with a veiled reference to Lawrence Bishnoi, alongside the CCTV footage of the blast. The revelation sent fresh waves of unease through the already rattled community.

Residents recall horrifying blast moment

"The sound was incredibly loud," recalled Advocate Shashank Goswami. "When I came out of my house, I was unable to see anything. There was a pungent smell of burning. There is a court and Delhi Police's unit office nearby. The area is highly secure, with CCTV cameras installed at various spots. Even then, the blast occurred here," he noted, emphasizing the audacity of the incident, reported Times of India (TOI).

Another resident, still grappling with the shock, said, "It wasn't like a firecracker; the sound was incredibly loud. And for 15-20 minutes, there was just smoke everywhere."

While no students were present at the nearby school due to the incident occurring on a Sunday, parents couldn't shake the dread of what could have happened had the timing been different. "My son studies in class 9 at that school. I couldn't help but worry for his safety," expressed Rita Singh, a concerned local.

Anita Singh, who had just returned from the temple, shared her harrowing experience: "I heard the very loud explosion and felt the vibrations in my house. It was like a gas cylinder had exploded nearby. My children's school bus usually stops here, and we often wait at this gate in the morning."

Authorities have cordoned off the area and suspect the blast was caused by a crude bomb. Security forces are meticulously gathering samples and reviewing CCTV footage to uncover the true cause behind the explosion, leaving the community on edge as investigations unfold.

