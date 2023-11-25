Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    2022 PM Modi's Security Lapse: Punjab suspends SP Gurbinder Singh

    The suspension was based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police in Punjab, highlighting Sangha's failure to perform his duty properly, resulting in the Prime Minister's cavalcade being stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Bathinda Superintendent of Police, Gurwinder Singh Sangha, has been suspended due to negligence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security during his visit to Ferozepur in January 2022. Sangha, who was the SP Operations in Ferozepur at the time, faced suspension based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police in Punjab. According to the order by Punjab Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal, a report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the Director General of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the top cop remarked that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly

    The report, dated October 18, 2023, highlighted negligence in duty on the part of Gurvinder Singh during the security breach incident when the Prime Minister's cavalcade was stuck on a flyover for 20 minutes. The home secretary, Gurkirat Kirpal, issued an order stating that the officer had been suspended with immediate effect after a thorough consideration of the matter at the competent authority level.

    The Supreme Court had previously noted in August that a five-member committee appointed by it found the Ferozepur SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) failed to discharge his duty adequately, despite the availability of sufficient forces during the Prime Minister's visit. The committee, led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra, recommended the establishment of an oversight committee for periodic revision of the security protocols outlined in the 'Blue Book.'

    The committee's report revealed that the Ferozepur SSP failed to maintain law and order, even with advance notice of the Prime Minister's route and ample available forces. During the January 5 visit, the Prime Minister faced a delay of 15-20 minutes atop a flyover due to road blockages by protesters, leading to a termed "major lapse" in his security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
