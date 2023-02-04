Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

    As per the prosecution, on December 18, 2019, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

    2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday (February 4) discharged Sharjeel Imam in a case connected to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma.

    It is reportedly said that the FIR included offences of rioting and unlawful assembly - Section 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked in the case.

    Also read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    However, Imam still remains in custody in other FIRs registered against him concerning the 2020 North-East Delhi riots in Citizenship Amendment Act where he is the main accused 

    As per the prosecution, on December 18, 2019, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

    In his petition before the high court, Imam has said the trial court "failed to recognise" that pursuant to the directions of the top court, the basis for dismissal of his earlier bail plea, the charge of sedition, no longer existed and therefore relief must be granted to him.

    Also read: Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    On May 11, 2022, the Supreme Court had stayed till further orders the registration of FIRs, probes, and coercive measures for the offence of sedition across the country by the Centre and the states until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive interview with CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary Part 1

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status before traveling

    Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    From the IAF Vault: The story of how IAF's first chief was picked

    Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets with an accident; several hurt as cars pile up AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets with an accident; several hurt as cars pile up

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, EBFC vs KBFC: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva uniquely stuns Kerala Blasters as East Bengal seals clinical win

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Indians involve in 2 net sessions; Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in spinners-only session-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Indians involve in 2 net sessions; Ravindra Jadeja sweats it out in spinners-only session

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive interview with CPI-M State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhary Part 1

    Tripura Election 2023 Exclusive: 'BJP turned Constitution into mere symbol; must restore democratic order'

    Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being die-hard 'SRKian' when fan slammed Pathaan vma

    Die-hard 'SRKian' within Ayushmann Khurrana emerges when fan slams Pathaan

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon