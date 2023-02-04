2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi's Saket court discharges Sharjeel Imam

As per the prosecution, on December 18, 2019, Imam had allegedly made speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, where he threatened to cut off Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India.

Delhi's Saket Court on Saturday (February 4) discharged Sharjeel Imam in a case connected to the incidents of violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma.

It is reportedly said that the FIR included offences of rioting and unlawful assembly - Section 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked in the case.

However, Imam still remains in custody in other FIRs registered against him concerning the 2020 North-East Delhi riots in Citizenship Amendment Act where he is the main accused

In his petition before the high court, Imam has said the trial court "failed to recognise" that pursuant to the directions of the top court, the basis for dismissal of his earlier bail plea, the charge of sedition, no longer existed and therefore relief must be granted to him.

On May 11, 2022, the Supreme Court had stayed till further orders the registration of FIRs, probes, and coercive measures for the offence of sedition across the country by the Centre and the states until an appropriate forum of the government re-examines the colonial-era penal law.