Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off first batch of 36 govt school principals for Singapore visit

From February 6 to 10, the principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore. Last year, before the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given a "guarantee" to people that the education system will be completely transformed in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday (February 4) flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

From February 6 to 10, the principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore. Last year, before the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had given a "guarantee" to people that the education system will be completely transformed in the state.

Also read: Indian Railways cancels 327 trains on February 4, check train status

Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "Today, the first batch of 36 school principals is going to Singapore and they will take part in a five-day training camp there. At Principals Academy in Singapore, they will undergo the latest techniques in the education sector."

"The first batch will return on February 11 and they will share their experience with their colleagues," he said.

Mann said the way the Delhi government have been transformed by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, Punjab will witness the same transformative process.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets with an accident; several hurt as cars pile up

"We have talented teachers. But there was a need to update them (about the latest teaching techniques), the process for which has started today," the chief minister said, adding that health and education sectors have been the priority of his government from the very first day.

"We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget," he said.