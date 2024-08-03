14 mentally disabled students mysteriously die within 20 days at Delhi orphanage; probe underway

14 children with mental disabilities have died at Delhi's Asha Kiran Nilayam in the last 20 days. Allegations of negligence have surfaced, prompting Minister Atishi to order a 48-hour investigation. The National Commission for Women has also initiated an inquiry to uncover the causes and ensure accountability for these tragic deaths.

In a shocking development, 14 children with mental disabilities have died under suspicious circumstances at Delhi's Asha Kiran Nilayam in the last 20 days. This has sparked accusations of negligence against the government, prompting Minister Atishi to order a thorough investigation and submit a report within 48 hours.

Asha Kiran Nilayam, operated by the Delhi Government's Social Welfare Department, serves individuals with mental disabilities and special needs. Over the past three weeks, 14 residents have died, raising serious concerns. This follows an earlier report of 27 deaths in January, indicating a troubling rise in fatalities compared to the previous year.

The exact cause of these deaths remains unknown. The BJP has alleged that the fatalities resulted from negligence and disorder within the institution. In response, the National Commission for Women has established a committee to investigate the matter. Following this, AAP Minister Atishi has directed the revenue department to initiate an inquiry into the deaths, with a mandate to provide a report within 48 hours.

The Delhi government is now under scrutiny as the investigation seeks to uncover the reasons behind these tragic deaths and ensure accountability.

