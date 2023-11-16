'Sole focus to defeat Congress in Lok Sabha 2024 race': Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra

Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra aims to secure 28 Lok Sabha seats, focusing on defeating Congress. He criticizes the government's inactivity on crucial issues like drought, pledges unity within the party, and dismisses concerns over 'Operation Kamal,' emphasizing BJP's goal to defeat Congress.

The newly appointed Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, has laid out his primary objective—to defeat the Congress and secure 28 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP in the upcoming elections.

In his address following assuming office at the BJP headquarters, Vijayendra emphasized the need to address the government's lack of responsiveness to critical issues like drought, particularly highlighting the inactivity of the in-charge minister during this challenging period. He criticized the Congress government's apparent indifference towards farmers' concerns and condemned what he described as blatant corruption and malpractices.



Vijayendra stressed the significance of transcending caste divisions within the party and fostering a unified BJP front to clinch 28 Lok Sabha seats. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and party organizer BL Santosh for entrusting him with this responsibility, he pledged dedicated efforts to honour the aspirations of thousands of party workers in the state.

Assuming this crucial role, Vijayendra affirmed his commitment to uphold the trust bestowed upon him by party leaders and members of the Sangh Parivar. He highlighted his outreach to senior state leaders, ensuring their cooperation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the aim of reinstating Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

Reflecting on previous goals set by Yeddyurappa and their realization, Vijayendra asserted the necessity for tireless efforts towards the forthcoming elections. He acknowledged the weight and significance of his role as state president, vowing to prevent hasty decisions within the party ranks.



Addressing concerns over 'Operation Kamal,' a term used for defections, Vijayendra dispelled fears of poaching from other parties, asserting that the BJP's primary focus remains to defeat the Congress. He highlighted a perceived unease within the Congress, suggesting their MLAs' dependence on funding and promised that BJP members would teach the Congress government a lesson.

Reiterating his dedication to the BJP cause over any caste affiliations, Vijayendra emphasized the importance of unity within the party for assured victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He reassured a commitment to collaborate with senior leaders and members of the Sangh Parivar, prioritizing the welfare of the underprivileged and farmers in his tenure.