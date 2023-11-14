Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hailed the appointment of B.Y. Vijayendra as the BJP state president, emphasising its appropriateness and dismissing any notion of hereditary power, unlike Congress. Speaking to the media, Joshi praised the decision, noting that it prioritises youth leadership. Congratulating Vijayendra, Joshi expressed confidence in further strengthening the party under the joint leadership of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    He asserted that Modi's commendable work for the country and the people would secure more than 25 seats for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Addressing concerns about unnecessary harassment of BJP workers, Joshi criticised a police officer, PI N.C. Kadadevar, for alleged mistreatment. He warned against such actions, stating that if they persisted, he would lead a protest with thousands in front of the police station. Additionally, he urged transparency in dealing with estate games, emphasising the need for permission and legal action if gambling is proven. 
    Also Read: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna stresses unity, backs the BJP-JDS alliance for Modi's victory.

    In a notable criticism to Congress, Joshi highlighted the absence of hereditary power in BJP leadership, contrasting it with Congress's lineage of Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. Highlighting the people's mandate that gave Congress a full majority, Joshi urged the state government to focus on governance instead of blaming the BJP for their own shortcomings. 

    Reacting to Siddaramaiah's recent claim that Modi fears him, Joshi dismissed the statement as reminiscent of previous similar remarks by Rahul Gandhi. Joshi criticised Siddaramaiah for adopting a speech levelled by Rahul Gandhi, characterising it as childish. Joshi recalled Modi's response to Rahul's challenge to look into his eyes, and now he expressed disappointment that Siddaramaiah is lowering his discourse to a similar level. 

    Joshi further criticised the Congress government, accusing it of extorting people through guarantee schemes and burdening farmers with electricity bills. He noted that development works are hindered, and many Congress MLAs have approached the BJP seeking grants for their constituencies. Expressing concern over the state's economic situation, Joshi condemned internal conflicts within the government, stating that quarrels between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are sidelining the people's interests. He called for responsible governance, asserting that baseless accusations against the BJP only create unnecessary confusion.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
