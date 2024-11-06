'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH)

An old video, from 2020, has resurfaced on social media, where PM Modi is seen welcoming Donald Trump and addressing him as a 'friend'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for his historic victory in US presidential election, and said he looks forward to renewing, strengthening India-US alliance, and to work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. PM Modi were among the first world leaders to wish Trump on his election triumph.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration… Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Interestingly, PM Modi and Donald Trump have always enjoyed a personal bond, demonstrated by their public interactions at large-scale events like "Howdy, Modi!" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump!" in 2020. Their camaraderie was widely viewed as a reflection of a strong personal connection, contributing to the overall strength of the bilateral ties. Both the leaders have repeatedly addressed, embraced each other as a 'friend'.

Now, an old video, from 2020, has resurfaced on social media, where PM Modi is seen welcoming Donald Trump and addressing him as a 'friend'.

PM Modi said, "I, on the behalf of 130 crore Indians, welcome President Trump. Friends, I present to you my friend, India's friend, the President of United States of America, Mr Donald Trump."

Also read: PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

Trump had visited India in 2020, where he was welcomed with the “Namaste Trump” rally, organised by PM Modi in Ahmedabad, with 100,000 people packed into the newly-constructed Motera cricket stadium, later named after Modi.

Namaste Trump was the first visit of the then US President Donald Trump and his family to India.

At the rally, crowds wore cardboard Trump masks and "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the US President.

Latest Videos