'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH)

An old video, from 2020, has resurfaced on social media, where PM Modi is seen welcoming Donald Trump and addressing him as a 'friend'.

'Presenting India's friend, Donald Trump': PM Modi's old video resurfaces after US election win (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump for his historic victory in US presidential election, and said he looks forward to renewing, strengthening India-US alliance, and to work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. PM Modi were among the first world leaders to wish Trump on his election triumph.

“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration… Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Interestingly, PM Modi and Donald Trump have always enjoyed a personal bond, demonstrated by their public interactions at large-scale events like "Howdy, Modi!" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump!" in 2020. Their camaraderie was widely viewed as a reflection of a strong personal connection, contributing to the overall strength of the bilateral ties. Both the leaders have repeatedly addressed, embraced each other as a 'friend'.

Now, an old video, from 2020, has resurfaced on social media, where PM Modi is seen welcoming Donald Trump and addressing him as a 'friend'.

PM Modi said, "I, on the behalf of 130 crore Indians, welcome President Trump. Friends, I present to you my friend, India's friend, the President of United States of America, Mr Donald Trump."

Also read: PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

Trump had visited India in 2020, where he was welcomed with the “Namaste Trump” rally, organised by PM Modi in Ahmedabad, with 100,000 people packed into the newly-constructed Motera cricket stadium, later named after Modi.

Namaste Trump was the first visit of the then US President Donald Trump and his family to India.

At the rally, crowds wore cardboard Trump masks and "Namaste Trump" hats to welcome the US President.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies shk

UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet dmn

From Foxtrot to Arighat: Evolution of India's submarine fleet

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion dmn

Kerala: Police seize hard disk containing CCTV footage after raid at Palakkad hotel over black money suspicion

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH) shk

Caught on cam: Athlete collapses while talking to friend over phone at Ludhiana stadium, dies (WATCH)

Recent Stories

US election 2024 Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career and more snt

Donald Trump elected 47th President of US: A look at his life, family tree, political career & more | In Pics

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds RBA

Phone Scams: 5 ways to protect your money from frauds

Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech AJR

'Maha Aghadi? More like 'Maha Anaadi',' says CM Yogi Adityanath in fiery speech

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds RBA

SBI Reward Points Scam: How to stay safe and avoid online frauds

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor RBA

Ramayana to Animal Park-5 upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon