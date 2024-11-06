PM Modi congratulates Donald Trump on 'historic' presidential win, expresses optimism for India-US ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated former President Donald Trump on his recent election victory, as Trump declared himself the 47th President of the United States after defeating Kamala Harris.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He added, "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity."

PM Modi’s message reflects India’s commitment to continue and expand its close diplomatic and strategic ties with the United States. During Trump’s first term, the two leaders developed a notably warm rapport, advancing cooperation on defense, trade, and regional security, especially in the Indo-Pacific. With Trump’s return to office, both countries have the opportunity to enhance collaboration on issues including global security, technology, and economic resilience.

Donald Trump's victory speech

Trump, in his victory address from Florida, expressed gratitude to his supporters for what he described as an “unprecedented and powerful mandate,” saying, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president.”

Trump’s projected win, with a narrow majority in the Electoral College, was accompanied by Republican victories in key Senate races, enabling the GOP to reclaim control of the chamber. He announced, "America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate. We have taken back control of the Senate – wow, that’s good."

In his speech, Trump vowed to work toward unity and pledged a strong, safe, and prosperous America, saying, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, will not rest until we have delivered a strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

