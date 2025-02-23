'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH)

A viral video from Durg, Chhattisgarh, shows a man jumping from a three-story building to evade police, getting electrocuted mid-air, crashing onto a roof, and then miraculously standing up to attack officers again. Social media exploded with reactions, comparing him to superheroes and mythical figures.

A jaw-dropping video from Durg, Chhattisgarh, has taken the internet by storm, showing an unbelievable escape attempt. The viral clip captures a man trying to flee from the police by jumping off a three-story building. In the process, he gets electrocuted, falls unconscious, crashes onto a roof and then, to everyone’s shock, gets up and resumes attacking the police.

At the beginning of the video, the man stands on the terrace, seemingly looking for a way to evade the police. Holding a long stick, he waves it aggressively at an officer nearby, trying to keep him away. Moments later, he hurls the stick toward other policemen standing on the road below.

Then comes the most dramatic moment—he suddenly jumps off the terrace. On his way down, he gets caught in overhead electrical wires, which spark for a few seconds as he appears to be momentarily knocked out. After this, he crashes onto a thatched asbestos roof connected to the ground floor.

Given the height of the fall and the electrocution, most people assumed he had either died or suffered serious injuries. But in a shocking turn of events, he quickly gets back on his feet as if nothing happened. If that wasn’t enough, he picks up two bricks and once again tries to attack the police officers who were watching the whole scene unfold.

The video has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, especially Reddit, where it has received over 2,400 upvotes and more than 600 comments. Netizens couldn’t believe what they had just seen and flooded the comment section with hilarious takes.

One user, @boluwatif_3, couldn’t contain his laughter, saying, "Bro, the way he got up is killing me, Bro resurrected!" Another user, @AyushKumar93299, joked about the possible reason behind the man’s unbelievable survival: "POWER of Desi ALCOHOL."

Referencing the famous Game of Thrones line, @justy_stelas wrote, "What do we say to death? NOT TODAY."

Meanwhile, @levonaden took it a step further, calling the man a supernatural figure: "A new prophet is born." Adding a different spin, @Maayo_Girl jokingly speculated, "Marketing stunt by Nirmal Jewelers."



@profit_nomad found a pop culture reference, saying, "Bro should interview for Electro in a Spider-Man movie."

Despite all the speculation, the real reason behind the man’s miraculous survival remains a mystery. Was it luck? Was it something else? The video has gained traction on social media.

