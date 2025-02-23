Viral IIT Baba's SHOCKING prediction for Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy: 'Is baar nahi jeetegi' (WATCH)

As cricket fans gear up for the much-awaited India-Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a shocking prediction by viral IIT Baba over the match results has taken the internet by storm.

As cricket fans gear up for the much-awaited India-Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a shocking prediction by viral IIT Baba over the match results has taken the internet by storm. Abhey Singh, famously known as IIT Baba from the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 predicted that India will not emerge victorious in this highstakes match.

Speaking with conviction, he stated, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you beforehand, India won’t win this time). When questioned, he remained adamant, adding, “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho?” (Now that I’ve said India won’t win, it won’t happen. Are you bigger than God?).



IIT Baba's shocking prediction has caused a tide of reactions across social media platforms, with Indian fans especially angered. With the drama and tension heightened, fans wonder is this merely superstition, or will the prophecy be fulfilled?

'He believes in Karma, we believe in Sharma': Netizens react to IIT Baba's prediction

IIT Baba's gutsy prediction of India losing to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has gone viral on social media. The fans are having a ball responding to his assertion, filling the comments with sarcasm and humor.

One of the users joked, "Zada padhai karna bhi khatarnaak hota hai" (Too much study is also dangerous). Another cleverly retorted, "He believes in karma, we believe in Sharma."

A third taunted his command of language, posting, "Bro's helping verb is ehehehehe." IIT Baba, previously Abhey Singh, is a graduate in aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay.

He worked in a high-paying job in Canada but sacrificed everything for renunciation.

Some of his past claims include leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win, stating that he "guided" Rohit Sharma through an unseen network to have faith in Hardik Pandya.

