    'My Hindu wife was being harassed': UP man on why he converted to Hinduism just before Ramzan (WATCH)

    A Muslim man from Uttar Pradesh recently embraced Hinduism citing that his Hindu wife was being harassed by local people. He converted to Hinduism ahead of Ramzan in Saharanpur district. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Ahead of Ramzan, a Muslim man named Mohammad Sajid has embraced Hindu religion in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh alleging that his Hindu wife was being harassed by local Muslim youth. The individual has now changed his name to Satbir Rana. A video featuring Satbir Rana and his wife Anita performing Hindu religious rituals is circulating on social media platforms.

    According to media reports, Sajid, now known as Satbir Rana, stated that his wife was facing harassment from other individuals in the locality solely because she was a Hindu. They decided to change their names after enduring prolonged mental distress.

    Mohammad Sajid, a 36-year-old resident of the Nakul police station area in Saharanpur, was married to a Hindu woman named Anita four years ago. Sajid reported that after their marriage, he faced taunts from members of the Muslim community and his own family, accusing him of becoming Hindu. He claims to have been targeted by his community due to his decision to marry Anita. Allegedly, Sajid was asked to leave his house because of his marriage to Anita, prompting him to move into a rented accommodation.

    According to media reports, Sajid later sought assistance from Hindu religious institutions to address his issues. Subsequently, he underwent conversion at the Awas Vikas Hari Mandir in Saharanpur and participated in related rituals. The incident occurred before the commencement of the month of Ramzan.
    Anita has two daughters from her first marriage, which ended due to some differences. Following her separation from her first husband, she subsequently married Mohammad Sajid, now known as Satbir Rana.

