'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah says terrorism must end to have friendship with India (WATCH)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir and asserted that Pakistan must stop or put an end to terrorist activities if it wanted good relations with India. Abdullah, whose party formed a government in the Union territory recently, vowed that Kashmir will never become Pakistan.

"I want to say if Pakistan's leadership is truly interested in friendship with India, it should stop killing innocents,’’ Abdullah said. “Kashmir can never become part of Pakistan. I repeat, never.” He said Pakistan tried it in 1947 by sending rebels, and since then, they have continuously tried. “Have they succeeded?" he asked while speaking to the reporters.

He warned Pakistan of "very severe" results if it didn't stop fostering terrorism on its soil.

"If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday.

"This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," Abdullah said.

