'PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will he know value of kids': Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH)

In the cauldron of Indian politics, where rhetoric and accusations are often hurled like fiery darts, there exists a line, albeit blurred, that delineates between acceptable discourse and outright disrespect. Recently, Farooq Abdullah, a seasoned politician and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, chose to trample over this line with his objectionable remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah's comments, directed at PM Modi's personal life and family, have ignited a firestorm of outrage across the political spectrum. "Modi couldn’t take care of his wife. How will you know the value of children? How would you know love for kids. You don’t have anyone," Farooq Abdullah said amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In response to Abdullah's remarks, there has been widespread condemnation from various quarters of society. "Farooq Abdullah passes objectionable coment against PM Modi over children remarks. The INDI alliance has been targeting PM Modi , his parents and family time and again , they don’t understand that whole India is the family of Narendra Modi ji and the family will avenge the insult," said one irked user on X.

Another user added, "Farooq Abdullah's abusive rant against PM Modi. This is a mindset problem of the Dynasts, they only want their kids to prosper."

"The more they attack the more Modi ji will rise and shine.. whole India is his family," said another user on X.

A fourth user remarked, "Congress party should now give up the illusion of winning elections by attacking Modi Ji's personal life. Whenever its leaders have attacked Modi Ji's life, Congress has lost very badly."

Farooq Abdullah's shocking remarks came a day after PM Modi filed his nomination as he seeks a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

After filing his nomination, Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

"I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

