Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will he know value of kids': Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH)

    Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah's derogatory remarks towards PM Narendra Modi spark widespread outrage amidst the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    PM Modi couldn't take care of wife, how will be know value of kids Farooq Abdullah sparks row (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 15, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    In the cauldron of Indian politics, where rhetoric and accusations are often hurled like fiery darts, there exists a line, albeit blurred, that delineates between acceptable discourse and outright disrespect. Recently, Farooq Abdullah, a seasoned politician and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, chose to trample over this line with his objectionable remarks aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Abdullah's comments, directed at PM Modi's personal life and family, have ignited a firestorm of outrage across the political spectrum. "Modi couldn’t take care of his wife. How will you know the value of children? How would you know love for kids. You don’t have anyone," Farooq Abdullah said amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    In response to Abdullah's remarks, there has been widespread condemnation from various quarters of society. "Farooq Abdullah passes objectionable coment against PM Modi over children remarks. The INDI alliance has been targeting PM Modi , his parents and family time and again , they don’t understand that whole India is the family of Narendra Modi ji and the family will avenge the insult," said one irked user on X.

    Another user added, "Farooq Abdullah's abusive rant against PM Modi. This is a mindset problem of the Dynasts, they only want their kids to prosper."

    "The more they attack the more Modi ji will rise and shine.. whole India is his family," said another user on X.

    A fourth user remarked, "Congress party should now give up the illusion of winning elections by attacking Modi Ji's personal life. Whenever its leaders have attacked Modi Ji's life, Congress has lost very badly."

    Farooq Abdullah's shocking remarks came a day after PM Modi filed his nomination as he seeks a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

    After filing his nomination, Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

    "I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Kottayam Erattupetta anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

    Modi is a remarkable leader Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term snt

    'Modi is a remarkable leader': Noted Pakistani-American businessman predicts PM's return for third term

    Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of doctors amid 380 vacancies anr

    Kerala: Government hospitals face shortage of doctors amid 380 vacancies

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Check todays winning ticket prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-95 May 15 2024: Who will 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case AJR

    Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case

    Recent Stories

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Kottayam Erattupetta anr

    Pantheerankavu domestic violence: Accused Rahul previously registered marriage with woman from Erattupetta

    Municipal bonds to CDs: 7 risk-free investments to make money RKK

    Municipal bonds to CDs: 7 risk-free investments to make money

    Spaghetti to Ravioli: 5 types of Pasta you can easily make at home ATG EAI

    Spaghetti to Ravioli: 5 types of Pasta you can easily make at home

    Canada Justin Trudeau government imposes fine of Rs 82 lakh on Infosys; here's why AJR

    Canada's Justin Trudeau government imposes fine of Rs 82 lakh on Infosys; here's why

    Gaza war: Despite Rafah threat, Joe Biden plans $1 billion weapon package for Israel - Report snt

    Gaza war: Despite Rafah threat, Joe Biden plans $1 billion weapon package for Israel - Report

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon