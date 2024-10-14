Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH)

    In a shocking display of contempt, Maulana Mohd. Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, triggered a wave of outrage after he made sexually suggestive and blasphemous remarks about Hindu goddesses during a live debate on national TV news channel.

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 7:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    In a shocking display of contempt, Maulana Mohd. Sajid Rashidi, Chairman of the All India Imam Association, triggered a wave of outrage after he made sexually suggestive and blasphemous remarks about Hindu goddesses during a live debate on national TV news channel. His incendiary statement, “Aap Jis Aurat Ko Devi Batate ho, Usike sath Rape Karte Ho” (The woman you call a goddess, is the one you rape”), deeply wounded the sentiments of millions of Hindus.

    The live broadcast took a dark turn when Rashidi, without hesitation, launched his offensive statement, directly targeting the sacred figures of Hinduism in a vile, disrespectful tone. Viewers were left appalled as the Maulana crossed the boundaries of decency on national television, dragging revered goddesses into his distasteful commentary.

    "Islam ne aurat ko jeena sikhaya, Islam ne maa k kadmo me jannat batai....Aap Jis Aurat Ko Devi Batate ho, Usike sath Rape Karte Ho", Rashidi said when he was countered by the news anchor and other panelists present for the debate, leading to chaos and full blown drama on live TV.

     

    Also read: Drama on national TV debate as Acharya & Maulana rain blows, hurl abuses over Lord Krishna insult (WATCH)

    Hindu groups and social media erupted in condemnation, with many demanding immediate legal action against Rashidi for his inflammatory comments. The remarks were not only seen as a direct insult to the religious beliefs of millions but also sparked debates over the growing instances of religious blasphemy being propagated on public platforms.

    A user wrote, "A case should be filed on him for this shameless statement."

    Another user commented, "Enough is enough, put this guy behind bars. Disgusting behavior."

     

    Also read: 'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH)

