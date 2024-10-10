Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dharma in danger, but Lord Krishna busy with Gopikas to take Avatar': Shiv Sena UBT leader's shocker (WATCH)

    In an inflammatory statement that has sparked uproar, Sushma Andhare, a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena UBT's neo-Buddhist faction, insulted Lord Krishna, questioning his absence in today’s tumultuous times. Andhare's remarks has ignited outrage among religious communities.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    In an inflammatory statement that has sparked uproar, Sushma Andhare, a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena UBT's neo-Buddhist faction, insulted Lord Krishna, questioning his absence or rather his Avatar in today’s tumultuous times. A video of the incident has gone viral as Andhare's remarks has ignited outrage among religious communities.

    Reciting the popular 'Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya' Shloka from Bhagavad Gita, Sushma Andhare said, "Bhagwan Shrikrishna said that he will take Avatar every time Dharma is in danger. Ab kya kam paap hore hai, phir bhi Krishna jaman nhi lera hai..Bechara busy hoga. Itni sari Gopikayen hai, kisi ek Gopi k sath date par gaya hoga... If Dharma is in danger now, why has Krishna not come? Is he busy dating a Gopika?” Andhare remarked during a public address.

    The caustic comment, laced with sarcasm, has stirred up a hornet’s nest, with many calling it a blatant insult to one of Hinduism's most revered deities.

    The comment not only questions Lord Krishna’s divine promise to uphold Dharma but also ridicules his well-known pastimes with the Gopikas, sacred stories cherished in the Bhakti tradition. By reducing these spiritual narratives to crude insinuations, Andhare's words have deeply hurt the sentiments of devout Hindus, with critics accusing her of crossing the line between free speech and outright blasphemy.

    Users online have swiftly condemned Andhare’s statement, calling it "unacceptable" and a deliberate attempt to provoke and polarize. 

    A user commented, "In Balasaheb's time, individuals would have thought twice before insulting Hindu deities. Ironically, today, those very individuals are affiliated with Uddhav Shiv Sena, the party established by Balasaheb himself."

    Another user commented, "This has become a norm now to insult Sanatan Dharma as they know that the outcome is nothing. So easy target to say anything about Hindu gods."

