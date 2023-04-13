Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    BJP leader Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister is involved in many corruption cases. 
     

    'Involved in several corruption cases'; BJP hits out at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Kochi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Javadekar on Thursday hit out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He alleged that the Chief Minister is involved in many corruption cases. 

    

    Javadekar addressed media persons in Kochi after visiting the waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram. He said, "There is no biomining for waste disposal in Brahmapuram. Why has the state government not filed a single case against the Zonta Infratech company?"

    He added, " The role of former chief secretary Tom Jose and TK Jose in the Zonta deal should be investigated. The government should hand over the case to CBI."

    The BJP spokesperson told the party's state committee members to be prepared for dramatic changes in Kerala politics. He urged the leaders to invite members of the minority communities to their houses and receive them with Vishu Kaineettam, the token of blessing, and payasam. 

    It emerged that former Kerala Chief Secretary Tom Jose had allegedly met representatives of the controversial company Zonta Infratech, after which the firm received a state waste-to-energy contract.

    A Kochi-based intermediary, Ajith Kumar told Asianet News that Zonta representatives wanted to meet Tom Jose who was then the Managing Director of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, in Kochi. When Tom Jose became the chief secretary of the state, he allegedly met the representatives of Zonta during his foreign visits with the Chief Minister. After that, the agreement was approved. However, Tom Jose has rejected this claim. He has denied meeting the intermediaries.

    When the Chief Minister traveled abroad after Tom Jose was appointed chief secretary, the latter allegedly had meetings with Zonta officials in the Netherlands. Later, Zonta was the only bidder for waste-to-energy projects, and they were awarded the contract. Zonta received a significant tipping fee, which local governments pay the company when the waste is delivered to the facility. The committee led by the Chief Secretary also took into account this favorable status for the corporation in March 2019.

    

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
