Did Ding Liren deliberately lose World Chess Championship to D Gukesh?: Russian federation chief's big charge

The president of Chess Federation of Russia Andrei Filatov has accused Ding Liren of losing the World Championship match against D Gukesh on purpose and asked FIDE to start an investigation, Ukraine Chess coach, Peter Heine Nielsen shared on X (formerly Twitter) quoting Russian news agency TASS.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

The agency quoted Filatov as saying, “The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE. Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first class player. The defeat of the Chinese chess player in today’s game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one.”

Russian news agency TASS quoted Filatov asking the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to open a probe and investigate the result.

Taking forward the incredible legacy of the great Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic player, who owned the crown five times in his career.

Also read: 'Unparalleled talent, hard work': PM Modi congratulates D Gukesh on historic world chess championship 2024 win

D Gukesh's historic win

D Gukesh (18) scripted history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in a thrilling finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats in Singapore on Thursday, December 12.

The gripping contest culminated in the 14th and final classical time control game, where Gukesh secured a decisive victory. He ended the series with 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5, clinching the championship and securing a major share of the $2.5 million prize pool.

Gukesh, the youngest-ever challenger to the world chess crown, did not have the perfect start to the championship, losing the opening round. However, he quickly bounced back, leveling the score by the end of the third round. What followed was a tense series of seven drawn rounds. Gukesh eventually took the lead in the 11th game but lost the advantage in the very next round to his Chinese opponent.

Just when it seemed that a draw favorable for Liren, Gukesh clinched the crucial 7.5 points against Liren's 6.5 by winning the final classical time control game of the 14-game match.

After his victory, Gukesh couldn’t hold back his emotions. With his face buried in his hands, he kept wiping away tears of joy.

