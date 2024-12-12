'Unparalleled talent, hard work': PM Modi congratulates D Gukesh on historic world chess championship 2024 win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated D Gukesh on becoming the youngest world chess champion and said his triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his admiration for the young champion. “Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination,” Prime Minister wrote.

Modi further highlighted the broader significance of Gukesh’s win, stating, “His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours.”

D Gukesh (18) scripted history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren of China in a thrilling finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats in Singapore on Thursday, December 12.

The gripping contest culminated in the 14th and final classical time control game, where Gukesh secured a decisive victory. He ended the series with 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5, clinching the championship and securing a major share of the $2.5 million prize pool.

Gukesh, the youngest-ever challenger to the world chess crown, did not have the perfect start to the championship, losing the opening round. However, he quickly bounced back, leveling the score by the end of the third round. What followed was a tense series of seven drawn rounds. Gukesh eventually took the lead in the 11th game but lost the advantage in the very next round to his Chinese opponent.

Just when it seemed that a draw favorable for Liren, Gukesh clinched the crucial 7.5 points against Liren's 6.5 by winning the final classical time control game of the 14-game match.

After his victory, Gukesh couldn’t hold back his emotions. With his face buried in his hands, he kept wiping away tears of joy.

