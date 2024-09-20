"She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

Ann Mary, childhood friend of Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY) who allegedly died of work pressure, revealed Anna had confided in her about unbearable work pressure, lack of breaks, and 12-hour workdays.

Kochi: Following the sudden demise of Anna Sebastian, who allegedly suffered from work pressure, her childhood friend Ann Mary disclosed that the victim talked to her just two hours before death.

Also Read: Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

According to Ann Mary, a schoolmate of Anna, the deceased had confided in her about her job struggles and had expressed her desire to either quit her job or seek a transfer due to unbearable work stress.



"Anna was under immense pressure at work. She told me about it over the phone. She had to work on Saturdays and Sundays as well and had to reach the office by 6 am. She would return home only around 12 or 1 am. There was no break in between. She was thinking of working from home. If that didn't work out, she also considered quitting her job. She also thought about transferring to Kochi," Ann Mary told Asianet News.

Ann Mary also said Anna had experienced chest pain two weeks prior to her death, which her doctor attributed to stress.

"Anna messaged me saying she had chest pain due to overwork. The doctor also said it was stress-induced. The doctor advised her to eat properly and get enough sleep, stating that these issues were causing her chest pain," Ann Mary said.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who had been employed with the international consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune for just four months, passed away on July 20. According to her mother, Anna was excited to start her career at the prestigious firm, but the family’s world shattered when she passed away on July 20, 2024.

Sibi Joseph, the father of the deceased, told Asianet News that his daughter didn’t even have time to sleep or eat properly. He emphasized that the suffering his daughter endured should not be experienced by anyone else.

Meanwhile, the Union Labour Ministry has said it has taken up a complaint and will be investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil.



Also Read: Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

Latest Videos