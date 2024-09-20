Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure

    Ann Mary, childhood friend of Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY) who allegedly died of work pressure, revealed Anna had confided in her about unbearable work pressure, lack of breaks, and 12-hour workdays. 

    "She spoke to me 2 hours before death..": EY employee Anna Sebastian's friend says she was under work pressure dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 20, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 20, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    Kochi: Following the sudden demise of Anna Sebastian, who allegedly suffered from work pressure, her childhood friend Ann Mary disclosed that the  victim talked to her just two hours before death. 

    Also Read: Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

    According to Ann Mary, a schoolmate of Anna, the deceased had confided in her about her job struggles and had expressed her desire to either quit her job or seek a transfer due to unbearable work stress.


    "Anna was under immense pressure at work. She told me about it over the phone. She had to work on Saturdays and Sundays as well and had to reach the office by 6 am. She would return home only around 12 or 1 am. There was no break in between. She was thinking of working from home. If that didn't work out, she also considered quitting her job. She also thought about transferring to Kochi," Ann Mary told Asianet News. 

    Ann Mary also said Anna had experienced chest pain two weeks prior to her death, which her doctor attributed to stress. 

    "Anna messaged me saying she had chest pain due to overwork. The doctor also said it was stress-induced. The doctor advised her to eat properly and get enough sleep, stating that these issues were causing her chest pain," Ann Mary said.

    Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant who had been employed with the international consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune for just four months, passed away on July 20. According to her mother, Anna was excited to start her career at the prestigious firm, but the family’s world shattered when she passed away on July 20, 2024. 

    Sibi Joseph, the father of the deceased, told Asianet News that his daughter didn’t even have time to sleep or eat properly. He emphasized that the suffering his daughter endured should not be experienced by anyone else.

    Meanwhile, the Union Labour Ministry has said it has taken up a complaint and will be investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil.
     

    Also Read: Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024 winning ticket prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-398 September 20 2024: Who will win first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales anr

    Onam Bumper 2024 lottery: 37 lakh tickets sold; Palakkad leads sales

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year anr

    Asianet News gets special logo in its 30th year; celebrations to go on for a year

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers anr

    Kerala: KSEB now sending electricity bills in Malayalam to consumers

    Kerala: Street food stall shut down in Kozhikode after 9-year-old falls ill from consuming salted mango anr

    Kerala: Street food stall shut down in Kozhikode after 9-year-old falls ill from consuming salted mango

    Recent Stories

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods NTI

    How to get rid of mice in your home using simple natural methods

    EXPLOSIVE Scientists reveal Titan submersible malfunctioned days before fatal Titanic mission in 2023 snt

    EXPLOSIVE! Scientists reveal Titan submersible malfunctioned days before fatal Titanic mission in 2023

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day2: Jasprit Bumarh draws first blood for blood for India scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumarh draws first blood for India (WATCH)

    Navratri 2024: 8 Trendy knee-length lehengas for dandiya raas style NTI

    Navratri 2024: 8 Trendy knee-length lehengas for Dandiya Raas style!

    Navratri 2024: 8 Trendy knee-length lehengas for dandiya raas style NTI

    Navratri 2024: 8 Trendy knee-length lehengas for Dandiya Raas style!

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon