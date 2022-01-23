UP Election 2022: Mayawati slams Priyanka's CM remark, says condition of Congress miserable

Taking to Twitter, the BSP supremo stated that the Congress party's situation is so bad that its CM face for the UP elections changed her mind within a few hours.

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday for her statements on the party's chief ministerial candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, the BSP supremo stated that the Congress party's situation is so bad that its CM face for the UP elections changed her mind within a few hours. She wrote in Hindi that the Congress party's position in the UP Assembly elections is so bad that its CM candidate altered her position within a few hours. Mayawati further said it would be preferable if people did not squander their vote by submitting it to Congress and cast a solitary vote for the BSP.

Mayawati referred to the Congress as a party that divides opposition votes against the BJP and asked supporters to disregard it and vote for the party. She said people in Uttar Pradesh regard the Congress as a vote-cutting party. If the BJP is to be kept out of power in favour of a government that works for all areas of society, then the BSP is a clear choice, she added.

Earlier this week, at the launch of the Congress' elections manifesto for the young in Delhi, Gandhi responded to a question about the party's CM face in Uttar Pradesh by saying, "Are you seeing any face from UP in the Congress?"

Later that day, in an interview, the Congress general secretary stated that she was not the only face of the party. Mayawati will not run this time, but Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav has opted to run from Karhal, which is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, his party's heartland. This would be his first state competition.

